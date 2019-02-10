Woman abducted from Allapattah auto shop found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police say a woman who was caught on surveillance video being forced inside a car by a man at an auto body shop in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood has been safely located.

City of Miami Police announced the update to their search on Twitter, Sunday evening.

UPDATE: The abducted female has been located safely in good condition. Detectives are following up on the investigation. https://t.co/mXDh3CoJXx — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 10, 2019

According to investigators, the woman was abducted outside of the business on Friday after she had told employees to call 911 because she was trying to hide from a man who was “going to kill” her.

The video then shows a man arriving in a white sedan, grabbing the woman and forcing her inside the vehicle.

“He takes her from the restroom and hit her like, I don’t know, 20 or 50 times,” said a witness who was not identified, “and then he wanted her to drive the car, so he put her in the driver’s seat. He hit her 20 more times with the door.”

Sunday evening, officials said the woman was found in good condition.

Police continue to investigate.

