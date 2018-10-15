Witnesses stop man from kidnapping child at Orlando airport, police say

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Police say bystanders helped stop an attempted child abduction at a Florida airport on Saturday.

Alfredo Sanchez, 49, is accused of grabbing an 8-year-old girl at Orlando International Airport, WFTV reports.

Witnesses said the child began screaming when the man wrapped his arms around her waist. That’s when Sanchez reportedly yelled, “This is my girl.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, two people stopped Sanchez and pinned him to the ground while waiting for officers to arrive.

A police report said the child was not physically injured, but “obviously traumatized mentally” by the incident.

Sanchez has been charged with attempted kidnapping, and is being held at the Orange County Jail on $20,000 bond.

