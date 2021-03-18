Witnesses: Police forced to fire pepper balls to break up fight outside Miami Beach restaurant

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured people scrambling after police used pepper balls to break up a rowdy crowd in Miami Beach’s entertainment district.

The incident happened along the 800 block of Ocean Drive, Thursday night.

According to witnesses, the incident began with a fight outside of Kantina Restaurant, one of the sidewalk cafes that line Ocean Drive.

Witnesses said the fight escalated to the point that Miami Beach Police officers responded to defuse the situation, and they were forced to fire pepper balls to disperse the crowd. People scattered towards the east to Lummus Park as the projectiles were fired.

Another video showed police officers and Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel working the area where the confrontation occurred.

7News has reached out to police for more information on the incident.

