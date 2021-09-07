LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is currently underway in Lauderhill after, witnesses said, a man shot another man in self-defense.

The shooting took place outside the U-Save Food Store along Northwest 19th Street near State Road 7, at around 1 a.m., Tuesday.

Witnesses describe the incident as a scuffle gone wrong.

They said a man got off work and went into the 24-hour convenience store to get some snacks on his way home. When he was leaving the store, a man in the parking lot attacked him.

According to witnesses at the scene, the two men fought for several minutes before the fight spilled into the worker’s white van.

“They were over there fighting for about 10 minutes until the worker reached inside of his car, you could see him reaching for the door, he got inside of the car and he grabbed the gun,” said witness James. “As soon as he grabbed the gun, he turned around on him and just shot him, boom!”

Cameras captured a handgun left on the driver’s seat.

The man who was shot was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The man who fired the shot is currently being questioned by police.

