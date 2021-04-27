Witnesses: Man abducts woman from Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, according to witnesses, abducted a woman from Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Police said the incident happened at Concourse J, on the second level, just after 8:30 p.m., Monday.

Witnesses said a man chased a woman down before he pushed her into his 2014 silver Mazda station wagon.

If you have any information on this possible abduction, call 911.

