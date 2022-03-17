NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have responded to a shooting that took place near a Burger King in Northwest Miami-Dade that witnesses say was caused by an employee at the fast food restaurant.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m., Thursday, around the 4700 block of Northwest 167th Street.

Witnesses went inside the Burger King to order food, when an employee came in to start her shift and started screaming and yelling.

The employee then ran out of the restaurant, went to her car and came out shooting at another vehicle that was passing by.

Witnesses said the vehicle’s windows were shot out, and the driver kept going.

“The girl that worked there, I think that maybe her boyfriend, was at the drive thru, and they kind of squabbled, and then pulled out, drove wrong way down this road at the parking lot,” said a witness. “She started running outside, grabbed a gun and started shooting at him, and then he took off after that, and then [she] got to her car and started following him, so I mean, four, five shots — pretty nuts, actually.”

No one was injured at the Burger King.

Police are looking for the shot up vehicle to see if the driver was hurt.

Police are also searching for the Camaro that witnesses said the woman was in.

