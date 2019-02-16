Witnesses: Drag racing to blame for fiery crash on I-95 that injured 1

MIAMI (WSVN) - A fiery chain-reaction crash along Interstate 95 in North Miami sent one person to the hospital, and witnesses said it was triggered by two drivers who were drag racing on the highway.

Cameras captured a car fully engulfed inflames on the northbound lanes near the Northwest 125th Street exit, at around 5 a.m., Saturday.

According to Faisal Badri, a friend of the two occupants inside the burning white sedan, the vehicle was rear-ended by one of two cars that were speeding down the roadway.

“Two cars, they were racing,” said Badri.

That collision set off a chain reaction that left the car overturned before it burst into flames.

“She was driving like 50, 55 [mph] maximum, and then suddenly, out of the blue, the car just flipped over,” said Badri.

Fortunately, Badri’s friends were able to escape.

First responders took one person to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

“God just gave them a new life,” said Badri. “They should cherish it big time.”

As of 7 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol officials have not responded to 7News’ calls regarding the crash.

