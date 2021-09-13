MIAMI (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured a wrong-way driver in Miami.

It was a bizarre and concerning sight at around 8:20 a.m. Monday as witnesses captured a white pickup truck driving the wrong way on State Road 112’s westbound lanes.

Other cars could be seen slowing down as the truck drove into oncoming traffic.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, they received reports of the wrong-way driver near the cross-section of 17th Avenue, then again near 12th Avenue.

When troopers were sent out to respond to the scene, they had no luck finding the driver.

One witness captured a video of the truck slowing down before the footage ended. The person who recorded the video said after, the truck got off at a nearby exit.

FHP officials said they did not receive any reports of crashes or injuries relating to the wrong-way driver.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.