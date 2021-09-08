SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been detained following an investigation in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to witnesses.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene near Southwest 25th Street and 82nd Place, Wednesday morning.

Officers were seen going in and out of a yellow home in the area in connection to a possible shooting.

7News cameras captured the moment police officers escorted a man from the home in handcuffs.

It remains unclear how the man is connected to the incident.

Witnesses said a woman was also detained in another squad car.

