Witnesses: 1 in custody after road rage shooting in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken a person into custody after, witnesses said, shots were fired due to road rage in Deerfield Beach.

Deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northeast Second Street and North Ocean Drive, Friday.

A white truck with multiple bullet holes could be seen in the area, as restaurants on the city’s S-curve were packed with diners. The truck’s driver was grazed by bullets, officials said.

Jacob, a witness who did not give his last name, said two cars stuck in traffic were involved in the shooting. He added the man armed with the gun took off on foot, so he ran after him and tackled him to the ground.

“It’s 100% road rage. Two cars sitting out front, the Black man came out and just started shooting the truck because he was following too closely,” Jacob said. “Then, they had a little shootout. I saw him shooting, and I took off after him. He was mad because this guy was following too closely. That’s it.”

Coincidentally, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony was in the area having lunch when the shooting occurred.

“Unfortunately, they put a lot of people in harm’s way by being reckless and over something minor as far as traffic concerns,” Tony said.

“We heard a couple of shots go off,” witness Eric Funke said. “We thought it was fireworks. At the end, it was a louder, deep like ‘boom.'”

Fred LaFemina’s Hyundai sedan’s rear bumper was detached in the mayhem.

“I was heading south,” he said. “The SUV was heading north, and he clipped me trying to get by me and took my bumper off.”

At least one person was taken into custody, and he will face attempted murder charges, according to the sheriff.

Traffic has been blocked on the A1A and Hillsboro Boulevard Bridge in the area while investigators work the scene. It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

