Witness: Teen yelled, ‘It bit me,” before sinking in pond

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are investigating a report that a teen was spotted struggling in a retention pond and screaming about being bitten before he disappeared.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release calls it a possible drowning. The release says deputies, wildlife officers and fire rescue workers began searching the Orlando pond around noon Wednesday.

A witness who lives nearby told deputies that a teenage male had been struggling to stay afloat while yelling, “It bit me,” multiple times. The teen eventually went underwater and didn’t resurface.

Officials say a small alligator was spotted in the retention pond, but there was no evidence that it was related to a possible drowning.

Marine units were scanning the pond later Wednesday afternoon, while deputies canvased the area checking for missing people.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.