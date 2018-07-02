Witness talks about rescuing pilot from crashed plan in PortMiami

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan is talking about coming to the rescue of the pilot of a seaplane that plunged into the water during a rough landing near PortMiami.

Cellphone video taken by witness Marcos Moraga captured the crash landing near a channel of Government Cut, Sunday.

“I see the plane circling through,” Moraga said. “I told my wife, ‘Take a video, so my friends can show their friends over there in Spain.'”

He was on a boat with his family and some out-of-town friends near Downtown Miami when the crash happened.

“I saw the plane flipping forward. When I saw the plane flipping forward, I called the Coast Guard,” Moraga said.

Moraga is a volunteer firefighter for the Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Fire Department and decided to head in the direction of the crash.

“Circling the plane, I saw one victim in the water, which it was the pilot with a gash on the top eyebrow,” he said. “I asked him if he was OK, and if there were any other victims in the plane.”

After confirming the pilot was the only person onboard, Moraga and his family worked to bring the pilot on their boat. “Took my first aid kit, I put on gloves and I gave him an ice pack to stop the bleeding a little bit,” Moraga said.

The victim was later met by the Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission crews.

“A plane that went down in the water in the main ship channel here at the Port of Miami,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Yovan Sanchez. “Go to the plane down in a couple of minutes just to get there on time to be able to see that the victim was coming out of the water, and we were able to clear the plane and any other possible victims.”

Moraga said he would one day like to work in the county for another fire department at some point.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.