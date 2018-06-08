Witness says woman dragged by gator into Davie lake; officers searching the area

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Davie are searching for a woman after a witness said they watched a gator drag her into a lake.

Officers are searching in the area of Southwest 52nd Street west of Florida’s Turnpike. Davie Police said the witness told them the woman was walking her dog before she was grabbed by the alligator.

The woman was then dragged into the lake, the witness claims.

Police who responded to the scene found a dog on a leash but could not find its owner. The dog has since been taken in by animal control.

