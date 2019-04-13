Witness: Robbers returned victim’s Android because they wanted iPhone

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were arrested after, witnesses said, they robbed a woman’s smartphone at gunpoint in Northwest Miami-Dade, then returned it to her when they realized it wasn’t an iPhone.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade and City of Miami Police officers taking the duo into custody in the area of Northwest 79th Street and Second Court, early Saturday morning.

Witnesses told 7News they saw the pair commit a string of robberies.

A man who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera said the robbers targeted his friend.

“I was in the alley, at the gas station. We heard the gun cock back,” he said. “Then our friend came over and said she got robbed.”

But here’s when the story took a bizarre turn. The witness said the duo came back with the phone they stole.

“They brought it back because it was an Android. They wanted an iPhone,” he said.

It appears that desire for an upgrade may just be what landed the alleged cellphone snatchers in handcuffs.

“They returned it back to her. That’s what made us call the police, because we got the tag when they returned the phone back to us, so that’s when I called the police,” said the witness.

If you have any information on these robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

