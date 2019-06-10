Witness: Pembroke Pines vehicle burglar taken into custody after crash in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody in North Miami in connection to a vehicle burglary in Pembroke Pines, according to witnesses.

Miami-Dade Police, North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene in the area of Northeast 11th Avenue and 133rd Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Monday.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the incident started off as a vehicle burglary in the area of Palm Avenue and Johnson Street in Pembroke Pines. Once the subject left their city, they stopped pursuing the vehicle.

The subject then continued driving south to North Miami.

When the driver reached North Miami, the subject was then involved in a crash with a white pickup truck.

Once the subject crashed, the subject reportedly fled the scene.

7News spoke to a witness who said the subject is in custody.

“There was like a loud boom like from where I live,” a witness said. “Then me and my cousin, we came outside, and we see helicopters circling in the sky, and then that’s when my neighbors came out. I just see police turning this way.”

7News cameras captured a red Toyota laying on its driver side in the front yard of a nearby home.

Both North Miami Police and Pembroke Pines Police are investigating the incident.

North Miami Police will investigate the crash, and Pembroke Pines Police will investigate the vehicle burglary.

