FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person was transported to the hospital after a fire sparked at a high rise in Fort Lauderdale, according to witnesses.

The fire broke out at the Ocean Summit Condominium in the 4000 block of Galt Ocean Drive, early Friday morning.

Police and crime scene tape could be seen outside a unit on the ninth floor where the flames broke out.

“As I came out the elevator on the ninth floor, I could smell smoke in the hallway, so I went down to 911 and I could see black residue on the door,” said the receptionist. “The fire department came, they went up there, they contained the fire, took one person to the hospital, and sorry, the other one didn’t make it.”

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.