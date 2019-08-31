With Tropical Storm Watch in place, Palm Beach residents not letting guard down

With their neighbors to the south out of Hurricane Dorian’s cone of concern, Palm Beach residents remained on alert but cautiously optimistic, as a Tropical Storm Watch was issued for parts of the county and up Florida’s East coast.

7News cameras captured palm trees rocked by light winds in Delray Beach, Saturday night, as some residents remained uncertain about their next move.

“We don’t really know what to do. We didn’t really want to go north, we didn’t really want to go south, because we didn’t know where it was coming,” said a resident.

Dorian’s unpredictable path has kept most South Floridians on edge for the past week.

Residents Mildred Brown and Mac Wesley kept her hurricane shutters up.

“You don’t want to be unprepared. You want to be prepared,” she said.

“We don’t really know where it’s going to be, but I hope that it goes the other way,” said Wesley.

So far, at least for South Florida, the level of danger seems to be decreasing.

But on Saturday, many area businesses kept their plywood sheets up and their doors open.

Some gas stations remained low on fuel.

People were seen going about their business.

But residents said they’re nevertheless staying flexible.

“If you need to go, you need to go,” said a resident.

Florida Atlantic University and Palm Beach County schools are all still scheduled to remain closed on Tuesday.

Pam Beach County’s Emergency Operations Center continues to monitor the storm’s progress.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.