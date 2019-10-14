Witches and Warlocks celebrate October full moon South Florida style

Women costumed as witches propel their paddleboards at sunset off the Florida Keys Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, near Marathon, Fla. The Full Moon Witches Paddle, that attracted about two dozen participants, was organized by a resident who proposed the concept to friends on Facebook to celebrate the October full moon. (Bob Care/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of costumed witches and warlocks celebrated the October full moon in the most Florida-way possible: paddleboarding.

Nearly two dozen paddlers participated in the Full Moon Witches’ Paddle late Sunday afternoon off Marathon.

The event began at the Crane Point Museum & Nature Center and ended as the magic-users paddled along the shoreline into the sunset.

The witches’ paddle was conjured up by Karen Thurman, a longtime Florida Keys resident, who then proposed the idea to friends on Facebook.

