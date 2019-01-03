VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A girl forced to live her life in a wheelchair had the opportunity to live her dream of spending a day with dolphins, thanks to a South Florida attraction.

It was the experience of a lifetime for 13-year-old Valentina Corpas.

“Good, great day, amazing day,” she said.

What made the day amazing was a trip to Virginia Key, Thursday.

“One of my biggest dreams was to visit the Miami Seaquarium,” she said.

The park, along with the Miami Herald Wish Book granted her wish, arranging a special transport for her and her closest family and friends for a day at the Seaquarium, where they were entertained by some of the park’s wildest and wettest attractions.

“It was an incredible and unforgettable experience that my nieces Anna and Isabella, and my nephew Elijah and I won’t forget,” she said. “With all my friends and my family, it’s incredible.”

While at the park, Corpas was able to cross a lifelong dream off her list.

“It was one of my biggest dreams to meet a dolphin,” she said.

Corpas got up close and personal with Onyx. She fed the aquatic mammal fresh fish, played catch and even danced a little jig with it.

She was also able to pet him, describing it as only a teenager can.

“He felt like leather, like fresh leather or a wet hot dog,” she said.

Corpas has endured more than most 13-year-olds will in a lifetime, after being born with severe scoliosis and spina bifida, a spinal birth defect.

“There’s a small part of your back that’s affected. Mine was in my lower back,” she said. “My affected [areas] were lumbar 4, lumbar 5 and sacral 1.”

But the teen remains positive and optimistic, and she expressed her gratitude toward everyone involved for giving her one of the greatest days of her life.

“I’m very happy that it got to live up to my basically all exceptions and more, thanks to Phoebe and thanks to Carmen, who work at the Miami Seaquarium. They’re amazing,” she said. “I’d also like to thank Wish Book … and the Miami Seaquarium for making this dream come true.”

Corpas hopes her family is able trade in their current minivan for one with the ability to properly carry and secure her specialized wheelchair, allowing her to see more of the world.

