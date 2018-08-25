MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Live wires came down from a light pole in Miami Gardens, causing a small fire and leaving some nearby homes without power.

The blaze broke out in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 46th Avenue, Saturday afternoon. Cellphone video captured the flames and live wires hanging on some grass near the pole.

Florida Power and Light crews responded to the scene quickly. All power was fully restored by 3 p.m.

Crews are investigating to determine whether inclement weather in the area was responsible for the blaze.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.