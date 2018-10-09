Winterfest Inc. honored with Star of Touring Broadway Award

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization received an award for its efforts behind an event they organize annually.

The Broadway League presented Winterfest Incorporated with the Star of Touring Broadway Award on Tuesday morning.

The honor celebrates the organization’s efforts in promoting the Broadway series during its annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade and Black-Tie Ball festivities.

Attendees were treated to a special performance by the cast of “Phantom of the Opera,” which opens at the Broward Center on Wednesday.

