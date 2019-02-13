Winterfest Boat Parade recognizes the best boats at annual dinner

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The best boats of the 2018 Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade were honored at the exclusive Captain’s Cup awards dinner.

The “Greatest Show on H20” celebrated the boats in ’80s style during the dinner at the Broward County Convention Center, Wednesday.

Winterfest recognized the participants, corporate sponsors and community leaders involved in producing the annual event.

The 12-mile route starts in downtown Fort Lauderdale and sails north to Pompano Beach every December.

The annual parade features South Florida’s biggest fleet of yachts and boats decked out with holiday decorations.

