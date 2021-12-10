FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Winterfest Boat Parade will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday night.

The world’s largest parade on the water will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

The Grand Marshal for the event will be Mario Lopez.

“It’s going to be a huge event. Mario will be there, Dara Torres will be there as well,” said Fifth Third Bank SVP Julio Ramirez. “A lot of celebrities, a lot of fun on the boat.”

The Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park, located at 80 Las Olas Circle, is the new watch site organized by Winterfest to see the parade while on land.

Several bridge closures will be taking place throughout the night. For more information on the closures, click here.

For more information on the Winterfest Boat parade, click here.

