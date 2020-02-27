Winterfest Art Contest announces winners at Fort Lauderdale museum

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Organizers of the Winterfest Art Contest have announced the contest winners at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale.

The winners were announced at a ceremony held on Thursday.

More than 700 third, fourth and fifth graders from public, private, and charter schools across Broward County were asked to use their imagination and artistic talents to draw pictures of boat designs they would like to see in the annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade.

Their artwork will be on display at the museum through March 2.

