FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Some student musicians are really hitting a high note, much to the delight of travelers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The airport is once again is hosting the Winter Festival of Music this week.

Monday morning, the South Broward High School Band performed in the baggage claim area of a terminal.

More than 600 students from 13 Broward County elementary, middle and high schools will perform a variety of musical numbers throughout the week.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.