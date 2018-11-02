Wings Over Homestead show takes places this weekend

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Wings Over Homestead Air and Space Show is set for some high-flying fun this weekend.

The event will thrill and wow the audience with aerial demonstrations, and a fighter jet will even race a super fast car on the runway.

“It’s nothing but high, low, fast, loud, jet-truck races, airplanes all over the place,” said U.S. Air Force Sgt. Paul Cook.

The Homestead Air Reserve Base is ready for take-off.

This year’s WOH air show is even exciting Cook.

“I’ve been in the Air Force for about 10 years now. I still get goosebumps at events like this,” he said.

The show is hosted by the 482nd Fighter Wing, and this year, some special guests will be on hand, including the Golden Knights, the Army Parachute Team and the Thunderbirds.

“For our final demonstration of the 2018 season, it’s been a privilege for the past several months to be able to travel around the country and around the world representing 660,000 total Force Airmen.”

The race between a fighter jet and a car will be a highlight, but there are other non-performance attractions.

Classic and vintage war planes will be on display.

Cook says the show won’t be just a spectator sport either.

“We’re gonna have a whole section just dedicated to hands-on STEM activities for kids,” he said.

The Wings Over Homestead Air and Space Show is free and great for the whole family.

“My most favorite thing in the world is when a little kid comes up to me and wants to know about what it’s like to be in the Air Force,” Cook said. “There’s going to be so many opportunities out here. There’s gonna be people in uniform walking up and down these ramps all day long. There’s gonna be pilots and crew members in front of all these airplanes. They’re here to talk to you.”

The show runs this weekend and gates will open at 8 a.m. The show will begin at 10 a.m.

An app is also available with everything visitors will need from schedules to maps.

For more information on the event and their app, click here.

