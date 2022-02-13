FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of pets in search of a “fur-ever” home took flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this weekend, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services partnered with Friends of Miami Animals Foundation Inc., Wings of Rescue and several rescue partners to transport more than 100 dogs and cats out of South Florida, Saturday morning.

The pets, including long-term residents, seniors and medically needy animals, will travel to Maine and Pennsylvania, where there is a higher demand for adoptable pets.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.