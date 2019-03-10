Wings and dreams: 7News team competes in Make-A-Wish fundraiser

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of 7News’ family gathered in South Miami for a very special wing-eating competition.

Saturday’s block party, held behind the Sports Grill near the Shops at Sunset Place, aimed to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

The event featured seven tasting stations, live music and plenty of games.

Alex de Armas, Vivian Gonzalez, Joe Roetz and Chris Van Vliet were among the 7News team members who ate their hearts out.

With more than 1,000 in attendance, the event raised about $245,000, making enough money to grant 49 wishes to children in South Florida.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.