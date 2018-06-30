FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A colorful celebration of floating fun made big waves in Fort Lauderdale this weekend.

FlockFest encourages local residents to bring their winged floating devices and dazzle them up with creative flair. Swans, flamingos, ducks and even a winged unicorn were all on the water on Sebastian Beach, Saturday.

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau sponsored the event.

