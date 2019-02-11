HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Wreckage from a small cargo plane that crashed off South Florida has washed ashore more than 100 miles away.

A wing from the C-131 aircraft was spotted off Hutchinson Island, near Port St. Lucie, Sunday.

Officials said the plane took off from Nassau, Bahamas and was traveling to the Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport when it went down into the waters off Bal Harbour, Friday afternoon.

A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued the co-pilot from a life raft. The survivor, identified by loved ones as Roland Silva, was taken to the hospital.

The search for the pilot, identified by loved ones as Capt. Robert Hopkins, was suspended on Saturday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

