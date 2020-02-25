Wilton Manors Mayor Justin Flippen dies at 41

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Justin Flippen, the Mayor of Wilton Manors and a longtime LGBTQ advocate, has died. He was 41.

Wilton Manors Commissioner Gary Resnick told the Sun Sentinel that the mayor was on his way to a commission meeting on Tuesday, but he instead wound up being rushed to the hospital.

The city confirmed the 41-year-old’s death in a statement released Tuesday night.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Mayor Justin Flippen passed away earlier this evening. We ask that everyone respect Mayor Flippen’s memory, family members, friends, and our entire community that is mourning. Details, on when and how our community may come together to honor the life and legacy of Mayor Flippen, will be shared as they become available,” the statement read in part.

Flippen previously served on the Wilton Manors Commission and was up for reelection in November.

Wilton Manors Mayor Justin Flippen died after he became ill on his way to a city meeting, according to the Sun Sentinel. He courageously shared his story of going through gay conversion therapy with me back in 2018. His story helped pass a gay conversion therapy ban in Broward. pic.twitter.com/llvjlTtF39 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 26, 2020

Very sad news to learn that my friend Wilton Manors Mayor Justin Flippen passed away way too young. RIP 🙏@justinflippen @WiltonManorsCty pic.twitter.com/hJcJymwDAC — Michael Gongora (@MichaelGongora) February 26, 2020

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Flippen was located in his car along the 2200 block of North Andrews Avenue.

The cause of death has not been released.

