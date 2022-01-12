WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Wilton Manors man accused in a horrific hit and run is facing even more charges.

Sean Greer now faces 22 charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide.

Greer was arrested last December after police said he tried to speed around a school bus and ran into a group of children.

He killed two of them and sent several others to the hospital.

