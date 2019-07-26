Wilton Manors intersection shut down due to downed power lines

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have shut down an intersection in Wilton Manors due to downed AT&T power lines on the road.

Wilton Manors Police officers responded to the intersection of East Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast Sixth Avenue at around 12 p.m., Friday.

Authorities have closed East Oakland Park Boulevard between the eastbound lanes of North Andrews Avenue and Northeast Sixth Avenue while utility crews work to clear the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Officials said the area should be cleared in about four hours.

