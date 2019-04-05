Wilton Manors cat cafe on verge of closing because of jump in rent

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Wilton Manors cat cafe is looking for a new home after their location will soon have to close because of a jump in rent.

For now, the cats at the Good Luck Cat Cafe inside the Boomerangs Thrift Shop on Wilton Drive will continue enjoying their comfy couches, cat TV and a lot of playmates who can brew a cup and offer some cuddles.

“Scooter, from the first day he came in, he was sitting in people’s laps,” Laura Summers said. “He’s clipped. He loves running around the Cat Cafe chasing things. He’s a big player with all the other cats. Roxanne is our 15-year-old cat who was turned into animal control because she was too fat. She loves people. She loves them to pet her.”

The cafe is actually an adoption center where homeless cats can be themselves while looking for a new family.

“So, people can come visit with them, and see what it would be like to have them in their homes, and they can really meet and get to know them,” Summers said. “We have snacks and drinks for people who come in, and the money from that benefits the rescues.”

However, the cafe, operated by the Lady Luck and Good Karma pet rescues, is looking for a home.

The thrift shop, which keeps the cafe going by donating both space and money, will be closing in May because of a jump in rent, and the cafe will have to close unless it can find a place to go.

“Possibly with rent and space, or perhaps a sponsor who’s willing to take us in, where the foot traffic may help their business,” Summers said.

That means cats like Denzel will be back out on the streets with nowhere to go. Denzel has been at the cafe for about two months. Its owner was in an accident and couldn’t take care of it anymore. Denzel’s two siblings have been adopted, but the feline remains at the cafe and is still looking for a home.

It seems the odds would be on Denzel’s side because the cafe’s adoption numbers have been strong this year.

Since the beginning of the year, 33 cats have been adopted from the cafe.

The cafe said they need an angel, just like the angels they try to be for the pets looking for homes.

If you would like to donate to help the Good Luck Cat Cafe find a new home, please click here.

