MIAMI (WSVN) - Wilson Scholars were honored in South Florida for their academic excellence.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project held a ceremony for 104 boys in Miami.

The program was created to guide minority boys to manhood and send them to college.

All scholars were accepted to attend more than 20 colleges, universities, first-responder training academies and the military.

