William Lehman Causeway in Aventura reopens after crews repair sewer main break

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - All lanes of the William Lehman Causeway in Aventura have reopened to traffic as crews complete repairs on a sewer main break.

Aventura Police responded to the scene of the break along Northwest 192nd Street, just before 10 p.m., Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade Water and Sewer officials, the sewer main that ruptured measured 24 inches.

TRAFFIC ALERT: westbound lanes have reopened on the William Lehman Causeway. Causeway is now open in both directions. https://t.co/wuFamjp9F3 — Sunny Isles Beach PD (@SIBPD) September 14, 2019

Crews shut down the entire causeway, which connects A1A to Biscayne Boulevard and began repairs to the break of the 40-year-old pipe that occurred nearly 12 feet underground.

“This was a natural break, meaning that there were not any outstanding other events that contributed to the pipe leaking and having a break,” said Miami-Dade Water and Sewer spokesperson Jennifer-Messemer-Skold.

7Skyforce HD flew over the sewage break Friday morning where repair crews could be seen around the car-sized hole.

Video recorded by Aventura Police captured a closer look at the gaping opening.

Police issued a traffic alert saying that the causeway would remain closed out of an abundance of caution while repairs were made.

7News cameras captured a stream of liquid flowing from the break.

At around 3 p.m., crews stopped their work to reassess the situation to gauge progress made and what else needs to be done to complete the repairs.

Fortunately, the rupture did not affect water service to the neighboring communities.

Some traffic delays lingered for the rest of Friday and into Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed all lanes had reopened for traffic.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.