William Lehman Causeway in Aventura closed while crews repair sewer main break

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - The William Lehman Causeway in Aventura will remain closed in both directions until at least Saturday because of a sewer main break.

Aventura Police responded to the scene of the break along Northwest 192nd Street, just before 10 p.m., Thursday.

Crews remain on the scene making repairs to the break of a 40-year-old pipe that occurred nearly 12 feet underground.

7Skyforce HD flew over the sewage break the following morning where repair crews could be seen around the car-sized hole.

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE*** Unfortunately, the scope of work needed to repair the water leak is more extensive than previously thought. The William Lehman Causeway closure could remain in place for several days. We will continue to keep you updated on further developments. pic.twitter.com/f2MYSfp6aS — Sunny Isles Beach PD (@SIBPD) September 13, 2019

As a precaution, police have shut down all lanes on the causeway for the next several days.

The causeway connects State Road A1A to Biscayne Boulevard.

7News cameras captured a stream of liquid flowing from the break.

Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes until further notice.

Other options include Northeast 163rd Street and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.