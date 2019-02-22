William Bill Lucy speaks to North Miami Senior High School students

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami high school has welcomed a special guest to celebrate Black History Month.

William Bill Lucy spoke Friday to students at North Miami Senior High School as part of their Black History Month program.

Lucy was honored at the school as a historical figure.

He has been at the forefront of the labor movement in America by helping define the role of African-Americans in the labor unions.

Lucy has also stood alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in civil rights struggles and Nelson Mandela in opposition to racial segregation.

In 2018, he received the NAACP Chairman Award.

