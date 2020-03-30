Wildlife workers return turtles safely to sea

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Wildlife workers helped several sea turtles return to the wild.

Even though the Turtle Hospital in Marathon is currently closed, some of the staff safely gathered on the beach to guide the four turtles back home, Monday.

While practicing social distancing, they removed the reptiles from tubs and watched as they walked to the water.

The Turtle Hospital is still rescuing distressed sea turtles, though they are closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

