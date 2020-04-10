Wildlife rehab center rescues, reunites 3 baby owls with mother

A homeowner interrupted wildlife in ways she would have never imagined.

She accidentally disturbed some baby birds while getting rid of a rotten tree, but thanks to help from a wildlife rehab center, they were rescued and reunited with their mother.

As the Hernandez family was stuck at home during quarantine, they figured they would finally get rid of a dead palm tree in the backyard.

Archie Hernandez said, “I felt that it might fall to my neighbor’s house, or my dogs come out and the palm tree will fall on it.”

So, when they finally chopped it down, they definitely weren’t expecting any signs of life.

Gretell Hernandez said, “All of a sudden, I see three little white balls, like cotton balls.”

Those three little cotton balls were baby owls — as cute as can be, but in real danger, now that they lost their home and their mother.

Grettell said, “But two of them were moving, and the other was not moving.”

That’s when Gretell applied a skill she learned in nursing school.

“With my two fingers I started stroking it between the two little wings. I know it’s a minor thing during these terrible times that we’re facing. I just asked God, ‘God, take care of those babies.’”

He started moving again, but there was still a long road ahead for these new foster parents.

They called called Hannah McDougall at Pelican Harbor Marina.

“We brought them into the station for a quick checkup,” McDougall said. “They were perfectly hydrated and plump. We went back later in the day and installed an owl box, just a wooden owl box, in the yard, and then put the babies back in.”

Out of nowhere, the mother showed up.

Gretell said, “I come out, and her little head was outside of the [box] which gave me a great satisfaction. I was like, ‘yes.’”

A new blended family.

“She has a name. Her name is Coronita. And I also named the three babies: Tiny, Sassy and Dopey,” Gretell said.

Achrie said, “I think our family’s completed. A feather family because we have from turtles all the way now through to owls.”

These are screech owls to be specific.

McDougall said if you happen to find yourself in this same situation, don’t feed them, even though it might be your first instinct.

Instead, get them safely contained in a warm dark place, and then call Pelican Seabird Station for care.

