Wildlife experts: Heavy rain can increase poisonous toad activity

(WSVN) - Wildlife experts are warning pet owners to be cautious after the heavy rains created the perfect conditions for poisonous toads to breed in South Florida.

According to WZVN, heavy rains, like those brought on by Subtropical Storm Alberto, can increase the presence of bufo toads, also known as cane toads.

The toads are considered to be an invasive species.

“It’s definitely a summertime thing. It’s when the rain comes,” Ian Easterling, CEO of Wild Heart Ecojourneys told WZVN. “Once the rain starts to come down and when you see 1 to 2 inches of rain, it’s going to start to pull them out.”

The toads tend to burrow underground and go into a hibernation state when there is little rain. However, when heavy rain comes, the amphibians will wake up, reproduce and lay their eggs in any fresh water they can find.

However, the true danger the toads pose is a milky poison they excrete from their back. If ingested, the poison can kill small animals like cats or dogs.

“They are poisonous at every stage of development. If there’s a fish that eats those eggs, those eggs are poisonous to them,” Easterling said.

Easterling said if your pet is outside at any point during the summer, it’s good to keep an eye on them — especially at night — because the toads can be near any body of water, including ponds and canals. They are also known to eat pet food that has been left out.

According to the University of Florida’s Wildlife Ecology & Conservation, symptoms of bufo toad poisoning in pets include excessive drooling and extremely red gums, head-shaking, crying, loss of coordination and sometimes convulsions. The poison can also irritate human skin and eyes.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the toads are reddish-brown to grayish-brown, with or without a pattern, and a light yellow belly. They have enlarged, triangular-shaped parotid glands behind the ears, which angle downward onto the shoulders. Unlike the native Southern toad, cane toads do not have ridges on their heads.

Wildlife officials recommend that if you find a bufo toad in your yard, you should humanely euthanize it. If your pet comes into contact with the toad, you should take them to a veterinarian immediately.

