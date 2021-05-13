Wife: Husband suffers compound fracture after personal watercraft crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man visiting from Maryland had to be rushed to the hospital after a personal watercraft crash in Miami Beach.

For Erica Gales and her husband, their South Florida vacation on Thursday went from the sand to the hospital.

“You can see visibly the bone come out of the leg. It popped out the leg,” Gales said. “The ankle was literally hanging on by maybe a nerve or a tendon. To see him in such pain, it literally broke my heart. I couldn’t deal with it.”

Gales said they had just arrived from Baltimore to spend the day at Miami Beach, near 16th Street, before they went out on a pair of personal watercrafts.

However, their ride did not last long, as her husband was involved in a crash with someone on another personal watercraft, according to Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

“He slams into my husband, the side of him, and my husband popped off the Jet Ski into the water,” Gales said. “My husband was holding his leg, and I see it’s mangled. The ankle is like hanging off.”

By her husband’s side, Gales was there as he was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital and into surgery.

“Right now, he has a compound fracture from what we know of,” Gales said. “They put him inside the CAT scan. They are doing a CT right now to figure out how deep it is.”

Until then, Gales said all she can do is wait and hope for a fast recovery.

“It’s definitely a vacation killer. It is, but welcome to Miami,” Gales said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.