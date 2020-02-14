Wife: Doctors find bullet in woman’s head days after SW Miami-Dade shooting

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman complaining of headaches was taken to the hospital where, her wife said, doctors found a bullet in her head days after she was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Shakena Jefferson, 42, and Janet Medley, her wife, were planning on celebrating Valentine’s Day together, but they have since returned to the hospital after Jefferson started complaining of head pain.

“She’s gotta do emergency surgery on her head,” Medley said over the phone.

She was told she was only grazed by bullet earlier this week after a SW #Miami Dade shooting. Turns out 42-year-old Shakena Jefferson has a bullet in her head according to her family. Days later, she is said to be awaiting emergency surgery to remove the bullet. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/daFQDfqDxH — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 15, 2020

Gunfire erupted near the couple’s home along Southwest 191st Lane near 113th Avenue on Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the 42-year-old was grazed by a bullet. Jefferson was treated for her wound and returned home from a local hospital with her head bandaged.

“They told my wife that she was grazed on the head,” Medley said. “The bullet just grazed her.”

However, soon after she returned home, the 42-year-old began to experience headaches.

“When we got home, she started complaining about, ‘Bae, I got a headache. I got a headache. I got a headache,'” Medley said.

The couple then went to a different hospital, and that’s when, Medley said, doctors found what was causing the pain in her head.

“When I brought her to Baptist Hospital, they immediately did an X-ray on her head, and they found a bullet inside her head,” she said.

Jefferson is said to be in the emergency room, and a photo taken by Medley showed her loved one in the hospital, who is surrounded by family as she recovers.

“Right now, she’s around family members inside her hospital [room],” Medley said. “She’s gotta have a emergency surgery to have a bullet taken out of her head.”

As of Friday night, Medley said Jefferson still awaits doctors and is waiting to have surgery. The family expects the 42-year-old to undergo surgery overnight.

