Wife attacks husband for forgetting wedding anniversary, deputies say

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WSVN) — A central Florida woman is facing domestic battery charges after deputies said she attacked her husband for forgetting their wedding anniversary.

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Carol Stone on Wednesday after she got in an argument with her husband because she believed he forgot the date of their anniversary, Fox 13 reports.

The sheriff’s office said the fight escalated, and Stone “smacked the victim multiple times” on his head and face, leaving red marks and scratches.

Deputies said Stone’s husband recorded the incident on his cell phone and gave the video to investigators. Stone later admitted she hit her husband because he forgot their anniversary, the sheriff’s office said.

Stone has been charged with domestic battery for the incident.

