Widow of Parkland shooting victim receives $50K check

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The widow of one of the Parkland shooting victims was presented with a $50,000 check Thursday.

Debra Hixon, widow of slain athletic director and coach Chris Hixon, accepted a check through the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The foundation honors military members and first responders who make the ultimate sacrifice to protect others.

It is named after Stephen Siller, a firefighter who lost his life on September 11.

“My husband, Chris Hixon, he was a hero – not just on February 14,” said Hixon. “He lived his life as a hero. He was a Navy veteran, he was a security monior at school and when the call came out that something was wrong, he ran to that building.”

Chris Hixon lost his life after he rushed to help students when shots rang out at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.

