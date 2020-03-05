WHO: Coronavirus could rapidly spread through exchange of money

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Money in people’s wallets could help the coronavirus rapidly spread, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO said on Thursday that the virus can cling to cash for days, and they are advising the public to use other forms of payment.

“This is a droplet-born disease,” Baptist Health Dr. John Braden said. “It’s by contact with objects that someone else has touched, and that is primarily the biggest way of transmission.”

The organization’s new report comes days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the fourth confirmed case of the virus in the state.

Some residents said they are surprised that the disease could spread through using cash.

“I try not to allow the kids to touch money,” resident Ysabel Sanabria said.

“People touch money. You don’t know who got [it] and who don’t have it,” a resident said.

Although the virus has a high risk of spreading, health officials said stopping its spread is simple.

“Hand sanitizers, gloves, washing your hands for 20 seconds is really the best way to help slow the spread of this,” Braden said.

Health officials are encouraging the public to wash their hands after handling cash.

