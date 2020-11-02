Where to drop off your mail-in ballot in South Florida on Monday and Tuesday

Early voting has come to an end, but mail-in ballots can still be dropped off at select locations.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, voters who received a mail-in ballot can return their ballots to four locations:

Miami-Dade Elections Department

2700 NW 87th Avenue

Miami, FL 33172

Miami-Dade Elections Department

111 NW 1st Street

Miami, FL 33128

Stephen P. Clark Center, Elections Branch Office

2455 NW 183rd Street

Miami Gardens FL 33056

North Dade Regional Library

10750 SW 211th Street

Cutler Bay, FL 33189

The ballots must be returned no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information, click here.

BROWARD

Mail-in ballots can be brought to two locations in Broward County.

Lauderhill Mall Voting Equipment Center

1501 N.W. 40th Ave.

Lauderhill, FL 33313

Lauderhill Mall Voting Equipment Center

115 S. Andrews Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Voters have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return their ballots.

You can still drop off your Vote-By-Mail ballot at one of our office location drop boxes until 7PM November 3rd! Boxes are located at Lauderhill Mall Voting Equipment Center and Brickell Ave entrance to SOE office.

MONROE

Mail-in ballots can be brought to any of the three different Supervisor of Elections office locations in the Florida Keys.

Main Office

530 Whitehead Street #101

Key West, Florida 33040-6577

Main Office

100th Street Center

10015 Overseas Hwy

Marathon, Florida 33050

Marathon Branch

Murray Nelson Center

102050 Overseas Highway #137

Key Largo, Florida 33037-2785

Ballots must be returned no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information, click here.

