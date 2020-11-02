Where to drop off your mail-in ballot in South Florida on Monday and Tuesday

Early voting has come to an end, but mail-in ballots can still be dropped off at select locations.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, voters who received a mail-in ballot can return their ballots to four locations:

  • Miami-Dade Elections Department
    2700 NW 87th Avenue
    Miami, FL 33172
  • Stephen P. Clark Center, Elections Branch Office
    111 NW 1st Street
    Miami, FL 33128
  • North Dade Regional Library
    2455 NW 183rd Street
    Miami Gardens FL 33056
  • South Dade Regional Library
    10750 SW 211th Street
    Cutler Bay, FL 33189

The ballots must be returned no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

BROWARD

Mail-in ballots can be brought to two locations in Broward County.

  • Lauderhill Mall Voting Equipment Center
    1501 N.W. 40th Ave.
    Lauderhill, FL 33313
  • Brickell Avenue entrance to the Broward Supervisor of Elections office
    115 S. Andrews Avenue
    Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Voters have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return their ballots.

MONROE

Mail-in ballots can be brought to any of the three different Supervisor of Elections office locations in the Florida Keys.

  • Main Office
    530 Whitehead Street #101
    Key West, Florida 33040-6577
  • Marathon Branch
    100th Street Center
    10015 Overseas Hwy
    Marathon, Florida 33050
  • Key Largo Branch
    Murray Nelson Center
    102050 Overseas Highway #137
    Key Largo, Florida 33037-2785

Ballots must be returned no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

