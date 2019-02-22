Where to celebrate National Margarita Day in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s Friday and National Margarita Day, so cheers to that!

The popular tequila-based drink will be sold at a discount in bars and restaurants across the nation on Feb. 22, but here’s where to grab the best deals right here in South Florida.

Chili’s will be offering Cuervo Blue, Tropical Sunrise and Blueberry Pineapple flavored margaritas for $5 each all day long.

Margaritaville restaurant in Hollywood and Key West will be selling margaritas for $4 each.

Bahama Breeze will be offering their classic margaritas for $2.22.

🗣 ROLL CALL! Who's sippin' on a $2.22 Classic Marg rn? pic.twitter.com/6zMjbJGMY2 — Bahama Breeze (@BahamaBreeze) February 22, 2019

On the Border has been celebrating the holiday for the past two weeks, but the restaurant is ending their offer on the national holiday where customers can snag a $5 1800 Gran ‘Rita.

The Deck in Wynwood will have half-priced margaritas from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the first one is free by RSVPing here.

Miller’s Ale House will have their signature Watermelon and House margaritas available all day for $2.22 all day. For $1 more you can upgrade your tequila to Patron.

Duffy’s Sports Grill is offering $2 classic margaritas and $6 Patron margaritas all day long — but this deal is separate from their regular two for one special.

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill will be offering their version of the drink for $4.50 during their two happy hours. Their first happy hour is from 4 pm. to 7 p.m. and their late night happy hour is 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Offers are valid at participating locations, so call the location of the restaurant near you or check out their website to make sure they’re available!

