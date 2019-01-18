‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ riders spotted in Miami-Dade ahead of MLK Day

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle riders have been spotted in parts of Miami-Dade County as they got a head start to the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” protests expected to take over South Florida during the holiday weekend.

Aerial cameras captured a group of the illegal riders at a gas station at Northwest 17th Avenue and 54th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.

The sighting comes after multiple reports of ATV riders in Hialeah and Opa-locka. Bikers were also spotted in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 71st Street Northwest Miami-Dade.

Just before 6 p.m., riders were seen in downtown Miami in front of the American Airlines Arena.

The riders reportedly crowded roadways, cut off drivers and performed dangerous maneuvers.

Earlier this week, authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties issued a warning to riders stressing they will be enforcing a zero tolerance policy to such activities.

Officials said bikers pulled over will be arrested and have their vehicles confiscated.

The annual event, which police say is not in anyway sanctioned in any official way, has taken place across South Florida in previous years over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend to protest gun violence.

