‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ riders hit South Florida streets for annual unsanctioned bike ride

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of people on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles are on the move across South Florida streets as part of the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” protests.

Over a dozen bikers have already been arrested across both Miami-Dade and Broward counties as the vehicles are not street legal and the riders show little regard for the laws of the road.

A large group of bikers were spotted gathered on the parking lot of Miami Dade College North Campus, Monday afternoon.

Police arrived a short time later and made arrests.

Another group was also seen going north on Southwest 27th Avenue toward Little Havana.

Some of the riders were performing dangerous stunts at a high rate of speed.

Groups of riders have been hitting the streets since Friday night, and as of 3:30 Monday, since then, Miami-Dade Police officials said they have towed away a total of 19 ATVs and dirt bikes, confiscated three firearms and arrested eight people.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, meanwhile, have seized 21 ATVs and dirt bikes, confiscated one firearm and arrested 10 people.

#UPDATE: As of 2PM today, 19 ATVs/Dirt bikes have been towed, 3 firearms seized and 8 arrests have been made as a result of our traffic enforcement efforts. Our officers are out enforcing traffic laws. DO NOT drive unauthorized vehicles on roadways. #MDPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/TdtT5ZpeoN — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 21, 2019

The annual event, which police have said is not in any way sanctioned in any official way, has taken place across South Florida in previous years over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend to protest gun violence.

Law enforcement agencies across South Florida came together in an effort to curb the illegal event.

Sheriff Gregory Tony joins his command staff and other law enforcement agencies from around Broward for a multi-agency briefing on county-wide efforts to keep the streets safe this #MLK Day from dangerous, illegal ATV and other biker activity. pic.twitter.com/AzG3lTEhNB — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 21, 2019

Members of the PPPD, @browardsheriff, @MiramarPD, @HollywoodFLPD, @DaviePolice & FHP attend a morning briefing in reference to a multi-agency traffic enforcement operation during the MLK Jr holiday. DRIVERS, please travel safely & report any illegal or unsafe driving to 911. pic.twitter.com/VJ1BkmXHR9 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 21, 2019

Authorities have been advising drivers to observe caution at stoplights and intersections throughout the long weekend.

